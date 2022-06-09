BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found a victim who was bleeding profusely from his upper torso. Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds to the head, face, upper left chest, and shoulder areas.

The victim was able to inform the police that his downstairs neighbor, Christopher Broyan, 22, of Berwick, came out of his apartment and started stabbing the victim multiple times, while he was waiting outside for pizza to be delivered.

According to the release, a witness observed Broyan holding the victim with one hand, and in the other holding a knife, stabbing him.

Broyan was known by police for previous incidents at the residence. He was taken into custody and investigators discovered dried blood around his hands.

Berwick Police Department is charging Broyan with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.