SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine.
On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
State police said they arrested 33-year-old Bader Abulaban, of Pittsburgh, though the investigation remains ongoing. Police added that the lock on the windmill was damaged, an estimated $20 value.
LATEST FROM WTAJ:
- ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ can’t be shown in this Colorado town — for now
- Intruder arrested after taking nap in Portland home — again
- Democratic super PAC rolls out multi-million dollar ad buy targeting Oz on ‘miracle’ medications, investments
- US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
- Mexican families demand justice for Sierra Blanca shooting victims
The wind turbines are owned by RWE Renewables Americas, one of the leading international providers of renewable energy. RWE’s wind farms generate clean, sustainable, low-cost energy. It operates 27 wind farms across the U.S.