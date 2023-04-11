DENVER (KDVR) — A Pennsylvania man is a millionaire, all thanks to a lucky trip he made to Colorado.

The Colorado Lottery said Ryan P. from Philadelphia won the top prize of $3 million on a $50 Platinum Riches scratch game.

“Ryan declined to share any photos or details on how he’ll spend his new fortune, but we’re sure he’s glad he took a chance on the Colorado Lottery!” the Colorado Lottery shared on its website.

The ticket was purchased at Sav-O-Mart at 2098 S. Federal Blvd.

Ryan won by matching the winning number 14 for the entire $3 million prize.

What happens if you win big in Colorado?

If you win $600 or more, you can call 1-800-999-2959 to make arrangements to process your claim. You will have to request an in person appointment at the Colorado Lottery Claim Center if you win over $100,000.

There are four claim centers in Colorado and they are located in Pueblo, Fort Collins, Lakewood, and Grand Junction.

As a part of the Colorado Open Records Act, the Colorado Lottery is required to release to the public your name, hometown, amount you won and the game you played.