(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says they are aware of “pay issues” affecting some members.

The National Guard says the issue is affecting some soldiers in the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who are currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The Pennsylvania National Guard say they “have addressed the issue” for the affected soldiers that they are aware of and expect that their pay will be pushed from Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) on the next pay update.

“We have made resolving this pay issue the highest priority for our organization and continue to work to resolve these issues and identify any other affected Soldiers.”