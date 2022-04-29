(WHTM) – Fifteen Pennsylvania restaurants, including four in the Midstate, have been named among Forbes Travel Guide’s best restaurants for 2022.

This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release issued earlier this week.

The four local restaurants to receive the honor were The Hotel Hershey, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, The Inn at Leola Village, and The Spa at Leola Village.

Five restaurants are in Philadelphia and the remaining winners are in western Pennsylvania.

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication. Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

A complete list of the 2022 Star Award honorees, including international properties, can be found at the Forbes Travel Guide’s website.