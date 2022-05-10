(WKBN) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Friday that pierogis have been recalled in several states.

Dymski Pierogies is recalling multiple varieties of their Grandma’s Cuisine, Bernat’s and Golden Eagle cheese-filled pierogis because they main contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The pierogis were made in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. According to the recall, the Grandma’s Cuisine were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The FDA says the Bernat’s branded pierogis were distributed to retail stores in Massachusetts. The Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to New Jersey retail stores.

The press release said the pierogis are sold in one- and three-pound plastic bags. The types of pierogis in the recall can be found in below, or on the FDA’s website:

Product NameUPC CodeSize/Net weight
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi7 1375737813 03lb /3 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi8 67355 0030 314oz (397 g) /1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi8 67355 00033 416 0z (454g) /1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi7 05105 70390 93lb/3 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 316 oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi8 67355 00042 616oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi8 67355 00032 716oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi0 67355 00034 516oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi8 67355 00040 216oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi8 67355 00037 214oz (397g) / 1 dozen
Bernat’s Potato & Cheese16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Sweet Cheese16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese16oz (450g)
Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis0 94922 10425 016oz
Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis14 oz
Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis7 05105 70400 516 oz
Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis14 oz
Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogies16 oz (454 g)
Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis16 oz (454g)
Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Pierogies7 0510570470 816oz (454g)
Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis16oz (454g)
Reports said the recall was put in place after it was discovered that a product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal its presence. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the pierogis are being asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 570-421-0102.