(WKBN) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Friday that pierogis have been recalled in several states.

Dymski Pierogies is recalling multiple varieties of their Grandma’s Cuisine, Bernat’s and Golden Eagle cheese-filled pierogis because they main contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The pierogis were made in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. According to the recall, the Grandma’s Cuisine were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The FDA says the Bernat’s branded pierogis were distributed to retail stores in Massachusetts. The Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to New Jersey retail stores.

The press release said the pierogis are sold in one- and three-pound plastic bags. The types of pierogis in the recall can be found in below, or on the FDA’s website:

Product Name UPC Code Size/Net weight Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi 7 1375737813 0 3lb /3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 0030 3 14oz (397 g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00033 4 16 0z (454g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi 7 05105 70390 9 3lb/3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 3 16 oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi 8 67355 00042 6 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00032 7 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi 0 67355 00034 5 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi 8 67355 00040 2 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi 8 67355 00037 2 14oz (397g) / 1 dozen Bernat’s Potato & Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Sweet Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese – 16oz (450g) Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis 0 94922 10425 0 16oz Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis 7 05105 70400 5 16 oz Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogies – 16 oz (454 g) Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis – 16 oz (454g) Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Pierogies 7 0510570470 8 16oz (454g) Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis – 16oz (454g) Courtesy: U.S. FDA

Reports said the recall was put in place after it was discovered that a product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal its presence. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the pierogis are being asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 570-421-0102.