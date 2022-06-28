HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion fueled a boisterous rally on Monday in the Pennsylvania Capitol by Democrats who vowed to take their fight for abortion rights to the ballot box.

“Yes this is a call to action,” said Amanda Cappelletti (D), Pennsylvania State Senate member. “The fact that there is an election every six months in Pennsylvania and you should be out there voting in each and every one of them.”

Republicans will go forward in further restricting abortions in Pennsylvania if left unchecked. Democratic lawmakers promised to check them and urge voters to send a message by choosing pro-choice candidates.

“We are going to fight like hell to keep abortion access in the commonwealth for Pennsylvania,” said State Senator Judy Schwank (D), Berks County.

Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held a press conference on a bill to increase penalties for fentanyl dealers on Monday. He calls abortion his number one issue and believes life begins at conception. Upon leaving the press conference, he ignored some reporters.

Fellow GOP Senator Ryan Aument did stop and talk about the abortion decision. “I certainly applaud the ruling,” he said.

Abortion will sway some voters in November, Aument concedes, but says it is not the top issue to his constituents.

“The primary concerns are economic. They’re mostly concerned about gas prices, concerned about inflation,” Aument said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor, both expressed support for maintaining Pennsylvania’s abortion law.

Mastriano, however, has supported outlawing abortion in Pennsylvania if elected in November. Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Mastriano said the law was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”

In Pennsylvania, abortion remains legal despite Friday’s ruling.