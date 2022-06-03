HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries.

Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185%.

“I want to do everything I can to support success for Pennsylvanians, that’s why we’ve prioritized expanding income eligibility to allow more families to benefit from our charitable food system,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for the other essentials in life.”

The expanded eligibility from 150% to 185% comes following a recommendation from the Emergency Food Assistance Advisory Committee. This increase allows Pennsylvania’s charitable food system to serve more food insecure Pennsylvanians who make just above the current income limit and also brings the SFPP and TEFAP in line with other food assistance programs such as SNAP, reduced-price school breakfast and lunches provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to explore the following programs:

Details of the new regulation and income requirements can be found in the PA Bulletin.

“I am proud to see Pennsylvania continue to find opportunities to connect more families with our food programs,” said First Lady Wolf. “Too many Pennsylvanians are faced with the unsettling reality of food insecurity but this expansion lessens that burden by increasing access to nutritious food. Actions like this are key to building a healthy commonwealth.”

According to 2019 food insecurity data provided by Feeding America, 10.6% of Pennsylvanians — or 1,353,730 people — did not always know where their next meal was coming from. That number included 383,500 children, 14.6% of all children in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic made the challenge of tackling food security even greater.

“In a state as rich in resources as Pennsylvania, no one should go hungry,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Improving food security for all Pennsylvania families has been a top priority from the beginning of the Wolf Administration, a challenge made greater by the pandemic. But it’s a challenge we have risen to with tangible actions that are making a very real difference in the lives of vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”