HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennie has announced a new initiative to help Pennsylvanians who file taxes find out information about health insurance.

Path to Pennie is a new program that was created this tax season by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue to connect uninsured Pennsylvanians with health coverage that is offered by the state. This will be done by using a new tax form called “REV-1882 Health Insurance Coverage Information Request.”

The form will provide a simple way for tax filers to check the box to indicate that they or their spouse or dependents do not have health coverage and are interested in learning more about enrolling in a plan through Pennie.

Those who have indicated they are uninsured on form REV-1882 will soon receive official notice from Pennie with instructions on how to apply for and enroll in coverage. These notices are currently being distributed and will include a unique access code for recipients to claim their new Pennie account.

