HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A show of solidarity and support for Ukraine was on display on Saturday night in Harrisburg.

The State Capitol Building was lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian Flag on the night of Saturday, Feb 26.

State Capitol Building lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24 by releasing the following statement.

“I stand with President Biden in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine. This attack on a peaceful country is shocking and its impacts will be far reaching. “I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack. “Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine, as well as the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine.” Governor Tom Wolf