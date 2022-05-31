HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the launch of a rollout of in-person services for Unemployment Compensation claimants throughout the commonwealth on Friday, May 27. The rollout is planned to start with locations in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania.

According to a release, the department was awarded a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded through the American Rescue Plan act. These funds were used to promote access to UC programs and designed its new services to meet the needs of the commonwealth’s most underserved populations.

“The crisis of the last two years has taught L&I some valuable lessons, and we’ve taken the time to look at the Unemployment Compensation system, identify areas that needed attention, and make improvements that benefit Pennsylvanians. With this rollout of in-person appointments and assistance at CareerLink offices, L&I now has a greater reach into communities of underserved populations,” Berrier said. “With more staff more accessible to serve our customers, we will continue to fulfill our mission of serving Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship.”

The funding will also be used to staff PA CareerLink centers, add iPad technology to these centers for both staff and claimants, and to eliminate the backlog of pending appeals in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The in-person appointments for UC services will continue through 2022.

Over the coming weeks and months, the department plans to make this service available at additional CarrerLink centers. This information can be found by clicking here.