ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A swimmer was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in the pool at Knoebels.

According to a park spokesperson, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon when an unresponsive man was spotted in the Crystal Pool by park lifeguards.

The lifeguard started emergency care before paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Their name and condition have not yet been released.