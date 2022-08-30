EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes University where he will be making a speech at the Wilkes University’s Marts Center Tuesday afternoon.





You can watch the president arrive at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and deliver his speech at the university right here in the video block above, and on-air on channels WBRE 28 and WYOU 22.

This is a rescheduled visit. President Biden’s initial visit in July was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House says he is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.





President Biden will be unveiling his “Safer America Plan” which funds the police, invests in crime prevention, and takes additional steps on keeping dangerous guns out of the wrong hands.

Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant says Mr. Biden is expected to give remarks around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.