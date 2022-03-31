LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One Lebanon City police officer has been killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic incident. Gunfire was exchanged at 4:24 p.m. and officials say the suspect, a 34-year-old white Lebanon man, is dead.

One of the officers injured is in critical, but stable condition and the second is in stable condition at area hospitals.

The names of the three officers and the nature of the suspect’s death were not released on Thursday night.

“At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” said Mayor Capello.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

“It’s clearly a traumatic event,” said Chief Breiner. “Our guys are strong, but we’re human and we have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this, and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it.”

Thursday’s Press Conference

Neighbors were shaken by the events with some witnessing police in the area. One neighbor expressed disbelief about what happened in the area. “I’m extremely shocked. This neighborhood never gets attention, it’s usually really chill. It’s peaceful, everything’s good and this was just like absurd I would have never expected this or even thought this in a million years that something like this was going to happen.”

A second press conference is expected to be held on Friday.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, this is the first Lebanon City police officer killed in the line of duty since 1903 and only the third line of duty death in the department’s history.