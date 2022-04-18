HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – KIDZ BOP LIVE is returning to GIANT Center on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with an all-new summer tour.

KIDZ BOP, the no. 1 music brand for kids, is back on the road this summer with a brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring its highly-anticipated pop concert for kids (and their parents) to 28 cities, including a stop in Hershey, Pa.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids – Egan, Layla, Dominic and Camille – as they perform today’s biggest hits live, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”

KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.KIDZBOP.com.