HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark started daily operations on Thursday, May 26. Two new Jolly Rancher-themed attractions, as well as the Boardwalk water park, open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28.

Hersheypark’s coaster skyline has gotten much more vibrant with the introduction of the reimagined coaster Jolly Rancher Remix. The ride has a color scheme that shows all of the Jolly Rancher flavors, such as blue, green, purple, red, and pink. The ride travels through six inversions in 90 seconds. The coaster also includes a flavor tunnel and music. Each ride is different giving guests a new, sweet experience every time.

Also new for this year is Mix’d: Flavored by Jolly Rancher ride, which is near Jolly Rancher Remix and the Storm Runner roller coaster. This unique attraction allows guests to sit in one of four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then lifts and drops guests while dodging other riders.

The Boardwalk at Hersheypark will be opening on Saturday, May 28, and will be open through Sept. 5. The boardwalk is the perfect place to cool off on a hot day and is celebrating 15 years since its debut in 2007. The water park features 16 water attractions, varying from mild to wild.

ZooAmerica, the North American Wildlife Park, is free to all guests of Hersheypark. the 11-acre zoo recently welcomed new arrivals, including a male American elk, a diamondback terrapin, and a western diamondback rattlesnake. ZooAmerica is included with a Hersheypark ticket only by accessing the zoo through the Hersheypark bridge during public operating hours.

To celebrate the opening of these attractions, The Chocolatier restaurant is adding a Jolly Rancher Watermelon Cocktail. Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will feature a sundae with Jolly Rancher Watermelon and Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Sorbets. Coming in June, The Frozen Spoon food truck will offer Jolly Rancher Grape Sorbet, Green Apple Sorbet, Cherry Sorbet, and Blue Raspberry Sorbet.

Guests can also snap a selfie with a Hershey Character, enjoy strolling entertainment, and see seals and sea lions during “Our Friends From The Sea performances in the 50-year-old Aquatheatre at Hersheypark. The Hersheypark app lists Character appearances and showtimes.

For more information about all of what Hershey, Pennsylvania offers, click here. For Hersheypark information, click here!