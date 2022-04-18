HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life.

Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Lives You Back promotion.

The specialty marked packages have a code or QR code that allows you to see if you’ve won. Visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from wrapper or email.

To enter without a purchase, send a 3×5 card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth & email address to be received by 07/27/2022 to: Standard Group, Attn: REESE’S Lovers Game Request, 500 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, to receive a code via email to enter.

Other prizes include $5,000 in Visa Reswards cards or a $75 Visa Rewards Card.

The promotion comes as Hershey brings back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups on a limited time basis.