(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor participated in a live forum on YourErie.com Wednesday.

Local business owners gathered to hear from Republican gubernatorial candidates running for governor.

Wednesday morning, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates took part in the live forum, discussing topics such as their views on infrastructure, the economy, education and other important topics affecting Pennsylvania’s workforce.

JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jill McCormick, and Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association were the moderators of the event.

The event was hosted by the Manufacturer and Business Association.

One Corry business owner said he was encouraged to hear from all the different candidates with various backgrounds.

“It’s really nice to see all those minds coming together, kind of like a body has its different parts, to see businessmen and doctors and management. It was just so encouraging to be able to watch that,” said Dr. John Diamond, owner, Peace Makers Publishing.

Another business owner said hearing from all the candidates made him think more about who he believes would be the best fit for governor.

Watch the full replay in the player above

The primary election in Pennsylvania will take place May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2. Visit vote.pa.gov to register to vote.