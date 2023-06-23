Nearly 250 workers are facing layoffs as Forman Mills plans to close 7 stores in Pennsylvania.

According to a WARN notice filed by the chain, the PA stores could be closed in August.

List of store closures:

2150 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052, Lehigh County, 31 Workers

1000 Easton Road, Wyncote, PA 19095, Montgomery County, 26 Workers

2900 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132, Philadelphia County, 37 Workers

3500 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134, Philadelphia County, 51 Workers

140 Macdade Boulevard, Glenolden, PA 19036, Delaware County, 46 Workers

4806-50 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139, Philadelphia County, 8 Workers

5694 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120, Philadelphia County, 46 Workers

The company also filed WARN notices in New Jersey, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

156 employees in Pennsauken, New Jersey, 98 employees in Ohio, and 33 employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin could be affected by the store closures.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that CFO Kevin Hess sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on June 12, stating that it expects to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection if it doesn’t find a buyer.

The Pennsauken-based company was founded in 1986 by Richard Forman and has 44 stores around the country selling discounted home goods, apparel, and footwear.