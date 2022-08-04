PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steeler’s wide receiver Diontae Johnson will continue wearing black and gold for at least two more seasons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thursday morning, Johnson reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $36.71 million. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth year in the league, all with Pittsburgh.

In Johnson’s career, he’s snagged 254 receptions for 20 touchdowns. Last season, according to ESPN, he had over 100 receptions recording over 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns for the Steelers.

Johnson will be catching throws from someone new as the Steelers look to replace Ben Roethlisberger this season. They’ll travel to Cincinnati for their first game of the regular season against the Bengals on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.