CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Democrats hosted multiple candidates at their Spring Breakfast on Saturday.

In attendance were U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman, Conor Lamb, and Malcolm Kenyatta. In that race, voters at the breakfast told WTAJ that the key issue for them was which candidate is more electable in November.

State Rep. Scott Conklin of the 77th District said voters in his district understand how important it is to flip this senate seat in Pennsylvania blue. He said, “Being able to win in a fall is just as important as every issue that they believe in.”

Fetterman points to his 67 county campaign journey as to why he’s the best candidate to win in in November. He explained, “Our campaign is built from the grassroots up to be scalable in a way that the Republicans can’t match. And we have a true grassroots infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania, as opposed to the Republicans, which are just buying name I.D. by writing large checks.”

PA Lt. Governor and U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman speaks to a table of voters at the Centre County Democrats’ Spring Breakfast.

For Lamb, he’s previously won elections in his district against republicans Sean Parnell and Keith Rothfus before that. He said those victories show his ability to win in a general election.

Congressman and U.S. Senate Candidate Conor Lamb speaks to a table of voters at the Centre County Democrats’ Spring Breakfast.

He detailed, “I can point people to how I’ve already done it. Whereas the other candidates have to say sort of ,hypothetically, here’s what they would do. But they’ve only ever been in Democratic primaries. I’ve gone out three elections in a row and beaten Trump backed candidates in republican districts. And so that shows you I can keep all the Democrats, but also get the swing voters you need to win.”

Kenyatta says it’s relatability and a strong message that he believes will help him turn out the right coalition of voters to win in November.

State Rep. and U.S. Senate Candidate Malcolm Kenyatta addresses the crowd of Centre County Democrats.

He said, “I’m the only candidate in this race who’s actually a working person. You know, I came from a working class family in North Philadelphia. My dad was a social worker. My mom was a home health aide. And I know the squeeze that whether it’s inflation or gas prices, rising costs at the grocery store, what that means to a family who’s on a fixed income.”

In our recent poll done in conjunction with Emerson College and The Hill, it was John Fetterman who had a substantial lead over these other candidates. However, a lot of those voters said they were still undecided.