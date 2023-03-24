PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You know you’ve made it when you’re featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri. But are there any places in Pennsylvania that took guy Fieri to “flavor town?”
As of March 2023, there are a total of 38 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. How many restaurants in Pennsylvania have been featured on the show in its 17 years of airing?
According to foodnetwork.com, there are a total of 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania that Guy Fieri has visited:
- Stogie Joe’s Tavern: Located at 1801 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
- Hardena: Located at 1754 S Hicks Street, Philadelphia
- Mom Mom’s Kitchen: Located at 2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia
- Farmer’s Keep: Located at 10 South 20th St, Philadelphia
- Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop: Located at 630 South St, Philadelphia
- Gaul & Co. Malt House: Located at 3133 Gaul St, Philadelphia
- The Dining Car & Market: Located at 8826 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
- Nadine’s Restaurant: Located at 19 S 27th St, Pittsburgh
- Kelly O’s Diner: Located at 1130 Perry Hwy, #28, Pittsburgh
- Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat: Located at 800 N 4th St, Philadelphia
- Starlite Lounge: 364 Freeport Road, Blawnox
- Crystal On Penn (under new ownership since filming): Located at 1211 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
- Silk City Diner: Located at 435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
- Daddypops: Located at 232 N. York Rd., Hatboro
- Big Jim’s in “The Run”: Located at 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh
- Lo Bello’s: Located at 809 5th Ave, Coraopolis
- Dor-Stop Restaurant: Located at 1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
- Good Dog Bar & Restaurant: Located at 224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
- Memphis Taproom: Located at 2331 East Cumberland St, Philadelphia
- Pineville Tavern: Located at Route 413 Durham Rd, Pineville
- Geechee Girl Rice Cafe (closed): Located at 6825 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Jamaican Jerk Hut: Located at 1436 South St, Philadelphia
- Standard Tap: Located at 901 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
- Percy Street Barbecue: Located at 900 South St, Philadelphia
- South Philadelphia Tap Room: Located at 1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
- Sidecar Bar and Grille: Located at 2201 Christian St, Philadelphia