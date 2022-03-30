YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Republican Chairman Jeff Piccola has endorsed Bill McSwain for Governor.

The York County Republican Committee also formally recommended McSwain’s candidacy to Republican voters.

Piccola acknowledged the Republican field is “a bit crowded” after nine candidates qualified to appear on the ballot.

“He knows what he wants to get done, he announces what he wants to get done and he develops a plan to get it done,” said Piccola. “And that’s what we need in the office of the Governor.”

A former U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, McSwain was also a scout/sniper platoon commander in the U.S. Marine Corps.

If elected, McSwain says he plans to focus on strengthening the economy, reducing crime, promoting school choice, and pro-family policies.

“We need to move on to prosperity and get our economy moving, by reducing taxes on hard-working families,” said McSwain after Wednesday’s endorsement.

The primary is scheduled for May 17.