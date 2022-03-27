(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about the decrease in unemployment throughout the state as well as new COVID policies at two major colleges. He will also talk about how the Pennsylvania State Police has donated supplies to Ukraine.

He will then speak to Attorney General and governor hopeful Josh Shapiro.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show by using the player above!