(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One candidate running for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor paid a visit to Erie Wednesday.

While in town, Republican candidate Jeff Coleman spoke with local business leaders.

Coleman said he believes the Republican primary will give voters the chance to bring civility back to local politics.

The candidate said Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry has been under assault for a long time with high taxes and regulations.

According to Coleman, Erie is a place that has been able to survive and thrive during difficult economic times. He said he believes Erie is critical for Pennsylvania to thrive again.

“The next governor is going to have 1,460 days to get the job done and you have to have someone who can build coalitions and bring people together on both sides of the political aisle. We have got to end what I call this ‘War of Incivility’ in Pennsylvania and in the country,” said Jeff Coleman (R) Candidate for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Coleman will be on the GOP ticket for the May 17 primary election.