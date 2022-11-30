(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.

The group will help lead the planning and execution of the Shapiro-Davis Inauguration on January 17, 2023.

The following Pennsylvanians will lead the Inaugural Committee as Co-Chairs and work closely alongside Inauguration Executive Director Amanda Warren:

Incoming First Lady Lori Shapiro, Honorary Co-Chair

Incoming Second Lady Blayre Holmes-Davis, Honorary Co-Chair

Darren J. Check, Partner at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, Co-Chair

William Dunbar, Managing Partner at Dunbar Public Affairs & Associates Co-Chair

Vanessa DeSalvo Getz, President at SALVO Strategies, Co-Chair

Kenneth M. Jarin, Partner at Ballard Spahr LLP, Co-Chair

Michele Kessler, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 1776, Co-Chair

See below for the full Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee:

Philip Ameris, President of the Laborers’ District Council of Western Pennsylvania

Carolina DiGiorgio, Chief Executive Officer of Congreso

Varsovia Fernandez, CEO of PA CDFI Network

Jeff Freedman, Co-Creator of QBurgh

Kata Himes, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of OB/GYN, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Shamsul Huda, Trustee to the Board at Bucks County Community College and Board President of the International Festival Foundation

Betsy Bechtolt Magley, Principal of Bcauses, LLC

Taneise Marshall, Self-Employed Small Business Owner

Mollie McCurdy, Retired Lawyer

Ruby Mundok, Students for Shapiro Chapter Lead and Millersville University Student

Evan Myers, Senior VP of Accuweather

Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown

Dennis Pagliotti, President & Business Manager of Bricklayers Local 1

Alison Perelman, Executive Director of Philadelphia 3.0

Todd Reidbord, Principal at Walnut Capital

Izzy Saler, Director of High School Students for Shapiro and Student at Lower Merion High School

Marla Tobe Werner, Co-Founder and CEO of Givver

Jill Zipin, Chairwoman of Democratic Jewish Outreach PA

Later this week the Shapiro-Davis Transition will also announce its Advisory Committees of policy and professional experts, community advocates, and business, industry, and labor leaders.