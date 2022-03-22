(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor will be in Erie Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates will take part in a forum you can see live only on YourErie.com.

The moderators will be Jill McCormick and Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association. The main focus of the forum will be issues affecting Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector.

Watch live on YourErie.com beginning at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.