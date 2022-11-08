(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night.

Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race.

The son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, Davis is in his third term in the state House of Representatives.

As outlined by his campaign website, Davis serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, as well as serving on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, and House Transportation Committee. Plus, he is also a member of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.

Davis and his wife reside in McKeesport where Davis began his career. In high school Davis founded and served as chairman of McKeesport Mayor Jim Brewster’s Youth Advisory Council. After graduation from the University of Pittsburgh, Davis joined the Allegheny County Executive’s office and ran for the State House in 2018.

Davis will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on January 17, 2023, and a special election will be called to fill his seat in the State House.