(WHTM) – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has certified the 2023 municipal election results.

In a statement, Schmidt says, “All 67 counties certified their results to me, and after carefully reviewing the counties’ data I have formally certified the results of the November 7th municipal election.”

According to the Department of State, Democrat Dan McCaffery received more than 1.65 million votes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court race, defeating Republican Carolyn Carluccio by more than 217,000 votes.

Democrats Jill Beck and Timika Lane each received 1.57 million and 1.43 million votes, respectively, in their wins over Republicans Maria Battista and Harry Smail Jr.