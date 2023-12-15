(WHTM) – Alan Butkovitz, the former Philadelphia City Controller, has dropped out of the Democratic Party race for State Treasurer in 2024.

Butkovitz, who announced his candidacy in the fall, says he suffered a heart attack in late November. He added that he has made “tremendous progress in recovery” and he will prioritize his health and well-being going forward.

“Running this campaign and meeting Democrats throughout this Commonwealth has been an honor and a privilege and I am very grateful for all the support and encouragement I have received.”

In addition to serving as Philadelphia Controller, Butkovitz served as a State Representative from 1991 to 2005.

Democrats now have two candidates, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and policy advisor Erin McClelland, lined up for a potential general election run against incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is currently set for April 23 with the general election on November 5.