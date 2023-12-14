Alan Butkovitz announced on Dec. 13 that he was dropping out of the race for Treasurer
RESIDENCE
Philadelphia, Pa.
PARTY
Democrat
EDUCATION
J.D. Temple University
PREVIOUS OCCUPATIONS
Philadelphia City Controller; Pennsylvania State Representative
