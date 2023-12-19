(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro handedly defeated Donald Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup posed to voters by Muhlenberg College’s Institute of Public Opinion.

The survey found the first-term Democrat Shapiro receiving 48% to Trump’s 37% with 11% leaning for another candidate and 4% unsure.

Shapiro has been viewed by many in the Democratic Party as a rising star in national politics. A member of President Joe Biden’s national advisory board, Shapiro has been seen as potentially positioning himself for a 2028 presidential primary run.

A Engagious/Sago focus group project released by Axios earlier this year found Pennsylvania swing voters wanted to see Shapiro run for president over Biden, highlighting the reopening of I-95 two weeks after after an overpass collapsed on June 11.

Shapiro was asked shortly after winning the governor’s race in November whether he had any ambition to be the nation’s first Jewish president, to which he had “ambition to get a little bit of sleep” and to serve the people of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro was also found to have a 51% approval rating in his first year as Governor in the Muhlenberg poll.

The same Muhlenberg poll found Trump and Biden virtually tied with Biden receiving 42% and Trump with 41%. Sixteen percent of voters said they would select neither or another candidate.

Biden was also found to narrowly beat Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 41% to 39% in a general election race, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley would beat Biden 38% to 33%.