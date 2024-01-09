(WHTM) – Democrat Amanda Waldman has filed with the Federal Election Commission to once again run for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District seat.

Waldman lost the 2022 general election to incumbent Republican Dan Meuser by nearly 40 points with Meuser receiving 69.3% and 116,000 more votes.

Waldman previously ran for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 84th District seat in 2020, losing to Joe Hamm 78.8% to 21.2%.

A Lycoming County native, Waldman currently works as a financial representative in the Medicare industry and sits on several local boards and committees.

According to an FEC filing submitted on January 8, Waldman designated “Waldman4PA24” as her principal campaign committee.

Waldman is the only Democrat who has filed to run against Meuser, who is seeking re-election.