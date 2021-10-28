Ben Simmons changes Twitter and Instagram icon to ‘Gutter Dogs’

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Ben Simmons changed his Twitter and Instagram profile picture on Wednesday October, 27 to a cartoon dog wearing a sailors hat. So what is the story behind it? The photo appears to be a “Gutter Dog.” Gutter Dogs are a non-fungible token (NFT) on OpenSea, an online marketplace for NFT’s.

Ben Simmons new Gutter Dogs Profile Picture

The Gutter Dogs are a virtual group created by Gutterlabs on the OpenSea website. You can buy items such as hats and jewelry for your character and re-sell it later. It appears Simmons was recruited into Gutter Dogs in some way by former 76er Jonah Bolden.

Okay okay, it's about that time 👀



Super excited to reveal that @BenSimmons25 has joined us in the @GutterCatGang 😤



Culture has finally arrived and we're just getting started! Can only imagine where we'll be in 6 months…



For now though, it's #GangGang 😼⚡#GCG #NFT https://t.co/klvzTBRA75 — Jonah Bolden (@Jonahbolden43) October 28, 2021

Here’s how Gutter Dogs is described on OpenSea:

The year is 2050. Humans are an interplanetary species and have all but abandoned the post-apocalyptic shatters of society on earth. Cats have taken over. One crime-ridden, nondescript inner city is inhabited by a group of cats collectively known as the Gutter Cats.

No longer able to rely on the crutch of “man’s best friend” or live in their nice suburban homes, the Gutter Dogs had to move to the inner city and reinvent themselves as “tough guys”. Now, the Dogs spend their days flexing, fighting, and hustling in the streets to make ends meet, trying to figure out a way to make it to the top.

Simmons recently told the Philadelphia 76ers he is not mentally ready to play and also has back stiffness. Is Simmons telling us he is somewhere in Philadelphia getting tougher and working on his game? Leaving his new $17.5 Farmhouse in L.A to come train in the city of Brotherly Love?

The Sixers are 2-2 and are host the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.