CHICAGO (WGN) — Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in Chicago around 1 p.m. Monday and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition.”

The boy was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier.

Police were questioning a woman in the case, and a source has confirmed to WGN that she is the boy’s aunt. So far, no charges have been filed.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

This is a developing story.