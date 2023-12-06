(NEXSTAR) – A suspect in the reported active shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is dead, police confirmed Wednesday. The school asked students to remain sheltered in place as it remained an “active investigation.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police first reported the active shooter on social media at 12:04 p.m. The agency said there appeared to be multiple victims, but did not initially provide more detail.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Officers from every local police agency responded to the active shooting call.

Las Vegas police said the suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this breaking news story. Check back for updates.