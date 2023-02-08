TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The popular social media app Twitter appears to be down for users across the world Wednesday.

Website status monitoring program, “Downdetector,” showed a spike in Twitter outage reports around the 10,000 mark late Wednesday afternoon.

Users attempting to post a tweet were met with a message that reads, “Tweet from [user’s account] failed: You reached your daily tweet limit. Please try again tomorrow.”

Others received the error, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Nearly an hour after initial outage reports appeared, Twitter Support acknowledged the problem tweeting, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

Some users reported successfully sending their tweets using the scheduling feature built into the program. The tweets could be scheduled to automatically post as little as one minute from the actual time.

According to technology news outlet 9to5Mac, the outage comes shortly after Twitter launched an update increasing the maximum character count per tweet to 4,000. It is unclear if the outage and the update are connected.