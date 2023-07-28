(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s not a fan of sharing news about his multiple criminal indictments with his wife, Melania.

“It’s always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, ‘By the way, tomorrow sometime I’m going to be indicted,’” the 45th president said during a Friday interview on “The John Fredericks Show.”

Trump continued the reenactment of a supposed conversation between him and the former first lady about the multiple probes.

“And she says, ‘For what?’ And I say, ‘I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,’” he said.

On Thursday, the Justice Department accused Trump in a superseding indictment of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida related to his classified records case, which is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Last week, Trump announced that he had been informed that he is a target in the Justice Department investigation into his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

The ex-commander in chief in April pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York, and he also faces another potential looming indictment in Georgia.

Asked by Fredericks on Friday how his family, including his wife and 17-year-old son, Barron, were “holding up” in light of the multiple criminal cases, Trump said he attempts to put barriers between them and the legal drama.

“Well, I try to keep them shielded and out of it,” he said.

“I just stay away from the standpoint of this.”