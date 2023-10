TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC will begin issuing advisories on the tropical storm beginning at 5 p.m.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the disturbance was located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving toward the Lesser Antilles.

This is a developing story.