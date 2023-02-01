TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning in a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady, in retiring at 45, broke numerous passing records during an unprecedented 23-year career. He won a record seven Super Bowls — six in New England and one in Tampa.

The announcement comes one year after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022. He returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season six weeks later.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in the video. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Brady is the NFL’s career leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

Brady’s retirement video on Instagram also included the following caption:

I love my family

I love my teammates

I love my friends

I love my coaches

I love football

I love you all

I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you Tom Brady

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce this past fall, during the Bucs’ season. It ended a 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.

It was announced last year that when Brady retires from playing, he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.