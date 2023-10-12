(KTLA) – Travis Scott’s tour kicks off on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it may not be going the way promoters had planned.

Ticket sales for his Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour have plummeted to as low as $7 on some resale sites, according to Complex.

The outlet found a pair of tickets for the tour’s opening night going for that extremely low price on StubHub, while a similar pair was going for close to $110 on Ticketmaster.

Nexstar’s KTLA looked at the site and found tickets going for as low as $10-$18 on Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub and TickPick.

However, La Flame doesn’t seem phased. He posted to X, formerly Twitter, to express his excitement.

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

“Lettttsssssss gooooo I woke up doing back flipppppsssssssss Charlottte I’m readdddy to goooo more up than up f—–k,” he wrote.

A fan noticed that it’s not just the Charlotte show that’s impacted by a lack of demand, but also Scott’s stops in Oakland, California, and in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“What’s going on with Travis Scott’s ticket sales? Tour starts in a week and lots of venues have barely sold. Hope it doesn’t get canceled. #TravisScott #utopia,” they wrote on X, along with screengrabs of the Ticketmaster showing plenty of open seats.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper makes his way to Southern California on Nov. 5, when he takes over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The show was originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but was moved to the next day.

Tickets for that show are going for as low as $53 on Vivid Seats.

Scott announced his tour six weeks ago on Instagram. It accompanies his latest album “Utopia,” which was his first album release in five years.

The rapper’s tour does not stop in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

He hasn’t played there since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021 when 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd crush.

In June, a grand jury declined to indict him.

LiveNation says $2 from every ticket sold will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation. Its mission is to uplift the lives of children in the Houston area and also provide scholarships to students of historically Black colleges and universities.