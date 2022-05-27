(NewsNation) — The same massive storm system that spent several days over the central states will push showers and thunderstorms from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast Friday.

Where the downpours are heavy and persistent enough in the Appalachian Mountains, localized street and small stream flooding can occur.

The greatest chance of storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will extend from eastern New York state to southern Georgia. Flood watches have been issued especially in the areas around the mountains, where runoff could overload small streams and rivers.

Clouds, showers and cool air are forecast to linger over the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes regions. However, warmth with dry air and sunshine will expand farther to the west over the central states. The whole area will clear out into the weekend.

As heat and dryness continue to prevail in the Southwest, a storm will push clouds, showers and cooler air from the Northwest to the northern Rockies on Monday.

The center of the country should enjoy a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, with the storm exiting the East Coast and no new weather-maker until a push of rain heads into the Pacific Northwest on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.