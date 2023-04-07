(NEXSTAR) – Baseball is back, and if you’re planning on catching a game Friday – which happens to be National Beer Day – at some point in the evening you might look down at a shocking receipt and wonder how much other MLB stadium vendors charge.
Sportsbook NJ.Bet analyzed a number of factors to rank the best (and worst) stadiums in baseball, including the cheapest beer price.
The study found that these five MLB stadiums have the most affordable brews:
1. Coors Field: $3
2. Dodger Stadium: $4.50
3. Chase Field: $4.99
4. Busch Stadium: $5
Truist Park: $5
If you’re wondering what team’s fans are saddled with the highest-priced beer of any MLB stadium, it’s the New York Mets faithful ($12). For the full rankings of the country’s most and least expensive ballparks, see the NJ.Bet report.
It appears that not just beer, but the overall price of a trip to a Major League Baseball game has risen in recent years. A Team Marketing Report analysis found that the average cost for a family of four to watch an MLB baseball game in 2022 was $256.41, up $3.04 from 2021’s average, according to the Associated Press.
The cost of the ticket – not the beer – was the main driver of the increase, the report found, with the average general admission price jumping 3.6% to $35.93