(The Hill) – The restaurant chain Taco Bell filed a petition on Tuesday to end the chain Taco John’s trademark of the phrase “Taco Tuesday,” arguing that it should be available for all who sell tacos.

Taco Bell said in a release that the trademark, which has been in place since 1989, has put companies at risk of legal action if they want to use the phrase. It said the chain is not seeking any damages or trademark rights but wants “common sense for usage of a common term.”

“Taco Bell believes ‘Taco Tuesday’ should belong to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. In fact, the very essence of ‘Taco Tuesday’ is to celebrate the commonality amongst people of all walks of life who come together every week to celebrate something as simple, yet culturally phenomenal, as the taco,” the release states.

Taco Bell has also started a petition for “fans and taco lovers” to support the efforts to remove the trademark.

“In filing the legal petitions, Taco Bell is honoring people’s right to come together and celebrate the joys of tacos, on Tuesdays and every other day,” the release states.

In response to the petition, Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel denounced the effort in a release on Tuesday, saying “No más, por favor!”

It said that Taco John’s is rolling out a deal of selling two tacos for $2 every day from Tuesday through the end of May through the mobile app for rewards members.

“I’d like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday® is best celebrated at Taco John’s®,” Creel said. “We love celebrating Taco Tuesday® with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John’s® all month long.”

CNN reported that the process for determining an outcome to the case could take up to two years. Taco John’s must respond within 40 days of the petition being filed, and a discovery period in which the companies request documents and present evidence if they do not reach an agreement.