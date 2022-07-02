(iSeeCars) – SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?

Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars State Dominant Vehicle Type SUVs Cars Trucks Minivans Alabama SUVs 40.7% 36.1% 20.5% 2.0% Alaska SUVs 43.4% 22.4% 30.8% 2.1% Arizona Cars 38.1% 43.5% 15.1% 2.4% Arkansas SUVs 41.8% 31.1% 24.3% 2.0% California Cars 36.0% 48.6% 11.7% 2.3% Colorado SUVs 47.8% 29.8% 19.0% 2.0% Connecticut SUVs 48.0% 38.1% 10.4% 1.9% Delaware SUVs 45.8% 37.2% 13.6% 2.4% Florida Cars 40.5% 41.8% 13.7% 2.5% Georgia SUVs 40.4% 40.2% 16.0% 2.3% Hawaii Cars 35.6% 43.3% 16.0% 3.8% Idaho SUVs 40.2% 25.0% 31.2% 2.2% Illinois SUVs 45.8% 36.4% 12.9% 3.4% Indiana SUVs 43.7% 35.2% 16.3% 3.6% Iowa SUVs 44.4% 26.1% 24.3% 3.9% Kansas SUVs 42.2% 31.7% 21.6% 3.1% Kentucky SUVs 41.5% 31.3% 23.0% 3.1% Louisiana SUVs 40.2% 33.9% 23.6% 1.8% Maine SUVs 49.4% 23.4% 24.1% 1.9% Maryland SUVs 43.4% 41.7% 11.1% 2.7% Massachusetts SUVs 50.2% 34.3% 12.0% 2.0% Michigan SUVs 51.7% 24.2% 19.3% 3.2% Minnesota SUVs 48.5% 26.6% 20.1% 3.5% Mississippi SUVs 38.3% 38.2% 21.0% 1.9% Missouri SUVs 42.7% 33.4% 19.6% 3.1% Montana SUVs 44.9% 17.1% 34.2% 1.9% Nebraska SUVs 44.5% 26.6% 24.6% 3.1% Nevada Cars 39.3% 42.8% 14.5% 2.4% New Hampshire SUVs 46.8% 28.7% 18.6% 1.8% New Jersey SUVs 48.5% 39.4% 8.0% 2.4% New Mexico SUVs 38.7% 34.2% 24.1% 2.2% New York SUVs 53.0% 32.1% 11.6% 2.1% North Carolina SUVs 41.4% 38.3% 16.3% 2.6% North Dakota SUVs 45.5% 19.2% 31.4% 2.7% Ohio SUVs 43.5% 35.9% 15.9% 3.2% Oklahoma SUVs 40.1% 32.2% 24.5% 2.4% Oregon SUVs 41.2% 37.1% 17.7% 2.7% Pennsylvania SUVs 48.0% 33.4% 14.9% 2.4% Rhode Island SUVs 49.6% 33.0% 14.1% 1.9% South Carolina SUVs 42.0% 35.7% 19.1% 2.3% South Dakota SUVs 45.9% 20.1% 29.8% 3.1% Tennessee SUVs 42.4% 34.9% 19.1% 2.6% Texas SUVs 40.6% 37.3% 19.2% 2.1% Utah SUVs 39.9% 35.4% 20.5% 3.1% Vermont SUVs 46.8% 26.0% 24.6% 1.9% Virginia SUVs 41.2% 40.5% 14.2% 2.8% Washington SUVs 39.1% 38.5% 18.3% 2.6% West Virginia SUVs 45.6% 24.6% 27.1% 1.9% Wisconsin SUVs 46.7% 27.5% 21.0% 3.6% Wyoming SUVs 42.1% 17.6% 37.6% 1.6%

SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 45 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining five states.

Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.6 percent.

New York has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 53.0 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates

California has the highest share of cars at 48.6 percent.

Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for more than one-third of the state’s vehicles.

Iowa has the highest share of minivans, at 3.9 percent.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million used car sales from June 2021 through May 2022. The shares of trucks, suvs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

This article, Which Vehicle Type is the Most Popular in Each State?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.