SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced Friday.

The 96-year-old joins her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care back in February.

The family announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia. The former president entered hospice care at home in February.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” said a statement, shared on behalf of the Carters’ grandson, Jason. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for more than 77 years, through his rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.