(WJW) – After more than six decades in the music industry, rock legend Rod Stewart has announced that he is planning to leave rock ‘n’ roll behind.

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, the 78-year-old singer revealed his intention to pivot to swing music and continue performing standards following his upcoming summer tour.

Stewart stated that he is not retiring, but rather wants to move on from rock (“for a while, maybe”) and he’s looking forward to “doing something else.”

“Everything has to come to an end sooner or later,” Stewart said in an interview.

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 08: Rod Stewart performs at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 05: Singer Rod Stewart performs at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Stewart also said he just completed a swing album with musician and TV presenter Jools Holland, which will be released next year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band,” said Stewart. “It borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’”

Stewart will resume his Las Vegas residency in November.