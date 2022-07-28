INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Glass baby bottles are being recalled because they violate the United States federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles. They have a latex nipple intended for children 0-6 months old. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle.



Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because the glass bottle’s outside markings contain lead levels that exceed the U.S. federal lead content ban.

The CPSC said lead is toxic if ingested by young children. It can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Recall highlights differences in lead regulations

The CPSC said the recalled baby bottles were manufactured for the UK market. They were not intended for sale in the United States. However, they were unintentionally sold to people in the U.S. and Canada through the Amazon.com third-party seller Astir Care.

NUK said they rigorously and routinely test their products for consumer safety and are in compliance with industry standards set by different global regions. However, the U.S. and UK regulate lead content differently.

In the UK, where the bottles were intended for sale, they test and regulate for lead migration. This means they test to make sure the lead stays put on the bottle, that it does not leach and cannot be absorbed during use. In the U.S., however, they test and regulate for overall lead content levels on the bottle.

What to do if you have the recalled bottle?

NUK encourages U.S. consumers who bought the recalled bottle to immediately stop using it. After verifying that the bottle is part of the recall, they can send it back to NUK for a full refund.

NUK says people can verify it is included in the recall if it meets all the following requirements

The bottle is GLASS and NOT plastic

and plastic The bottle was purchased exclusively through Amazon.com

The bottle’s outside markings are white and gray stars

The NUK name is in white lettering

The nipple is latex

Volume size is 240 mL (approx. 8 ounces)

After verifying that the bottle is included in the recall, people can complete a form on NUK’s website. They will get a return mailer so they can return their bottle to NUK. Once NUK gets the bottle and verifies that it is included, a refund check will be sent out.

NUK says people can expect up to four weeks to get the return mailer. Once the bottle is returned, it can take 12-16 weeks to get a refund.