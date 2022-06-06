NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WKBN) — Wilton Industries Inc. announced it has issued a voluntary recall for some of its rainbow sprinkles.

According to a press release, select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix are being voluntarily recalled.

“Although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, this recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk,” stated Thursday’s release.

If consumed by people who are allergic or severely sensitive to milk, they run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The recall is specific to the lot codes identified below.

RAINBOW CHIP CRUNCH SPRINKLES(710-5364) is distributed nationally through retail stores and e-commerce, including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z.

RAINBOW SPRINKLES MIX (710-0-0627) is distributed nationally through retail stores and e-commerce, including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the container. Other lot codes have been deemed safe.

Consumers who bought these products should immediately throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. According to the press release, the affected products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide.

If consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.comor contact Wilton’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866.