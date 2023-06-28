(NEXSTAR) – Potential human remains have been found in the recovered wreckage of the Titan submersible, which returned to land Wednesday, according to authorities.

A formal analysis of the “presumed human remains” will be conducted by U.S. medical professionals, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

Five people were killed when the submersible imploded earlier this month: Ocean Gate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Debris from the vessel was found on the Atlantic Ocean’s floor last Thursday.

The submersible, belonging to OceanGate, Inc., suffered a “catastrophic implosion” less than two hours after it began its underwater journey, authorities determined. The cause of that implosion remains under investigation.

Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible came ashore at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday.

Horizon Arctic, a Canadian ship, carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.

The Marine Board of Investigation will bring evidence from the implosion aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a U.S. port for “further analysis and testing,” the Coast Guard said Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.